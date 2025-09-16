Kathryn Westbeld And Others Represent Mercury History
The No. 23 was worn by one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, as Cappie Pondexter wore it in her years with the team. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, and she was with them from then to 2009. They traded her in a multi-team deal that brought in Candice Dupree. Now, that number is worn by Kiana Williams, who played for the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun in the past.
After looking at that number and the talented players who have worn it, next up is No. 24. There have been nine players who have worn it over the years, and the history dates back to 1997. Molly Tuter wore it, as she spent time with the team, but Phoenix made a move shortly after, and another player wore the number.
Mikiko Hagiwara wore No. 24 at that time, and she joined the Mercury through a trade. She was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA's elite draft, and she spent some time with them, but on July 31, 1997, they sent her to Phoenix.
Hagiwara appeared in 12 games for Phoenix, and the following year, she played 10 games with them. Then, she was waived by them on July 31, 1998.
After Tuter and Hagiwara, the next player to wear No. 24 was Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil. She was drafted by the Mercury in the 1999 WNBA Draft, and she played 14 games with the Mercury. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in that time.
Phoenix was her last stop playing-wise, but Davis-Wrightsil went on to work with the San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Stars. She also got into coaching, as she became an assistant coach for Texas and Rutgers.
Edwina Brown wore No. 24 after Davis-Wrightsil, and she wore it in 2003. She started her career with the Detroit Shock, but she played for the Mercury for a period of time. She played 34 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The next player to wear it was Lisa Harrison. Harrison was drafted by the Mercury in 1999. She played with them from 1999 to 2003, and she returned in 2005. Harrison wore No. 3 before Diana Taurasi, and when she returned in 2005, she wore No. 24. Jennifer Derevjanik wore it after her, and she wore it in 2007 and 2008.
Mercury draft future three-time Sixth Woman of the Year
In 2009, the Mercury drafted one of their most important players. They drafted DeWanna Bonner, and she wore No. 24 in her first stint with the team. She played with them from 2009 to 2019, and she helped them win championships in 2009 and 2014. She was also a reserve for them before her role increased after her first three seasons.
Bonner is back with the Mercury, and while she is wearing a different number, she is still going strong.
This number is currently being worn by a player, as Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld wears it. She has done well in her first season, and while she is a reserve, she was a starter at one point in the season.
Phoenix has had a number of players wear No. 24, and Westbeld is carrying on the legacy.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and other players that have suited up for the Mercury when you click right here!