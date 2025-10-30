How Diamond DeShields Helped Phoenix In 2022
The Phoenix Mercury have had talented players over the years, and some of them were there for years. Diana Taurasi, DeWanna Bonner and others spent years with the Mercury, and in Taurasi's case, she was there for her entire career. In Bonner's case, she was drafted by the team in 2009, and she was with them for years before they traded her. They sent her to the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season.
There are also times where players had short stints, but in that time, they had some nice moments. Diamond DeShields spent some time with the Mercury, and she was one of the team's top players that season.
Phoenix added DeShields before the start of the 2022 season. She was a free agent who met with multiple teams, and in the end, she was traded to the Mercury in a sign-and-trade deal. The Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky were tied to that deal as well.
DeShields helps Chicago make history
DeShields started her career with the Sky, as they drafted her with the third pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft. She was in the same draft class as players like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams and others.
In her rookie season, DeShields averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals. She was a member of the All-Rookie Team that year alongside Wilson and others.
After that, DeShields played with Chicago for three more years. She won a championship at that time, as the Sky won their first championship in 2021. They beat the Mercury 3-1, and Kahleah Copper was the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
DeShields headed to the Mercury, and in that season, she averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal. She appeared in 30 games, and she started in 19 of them. Her best game in that time was a 25-point game against the New York Liberty. She also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in that outing.
During the playoffs,her best game was a 21-point game against the Las Vegas Aces. She also had two steals, two assists and a rebound.
The Mercury's time in the playoffs was cut short, but DeShields tried to keep their hopes alive. After that season, she was sent to the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade. However, she missed the 2023 season due to injury. Then, she returned to the Sky in 2024, and she signed a deal with the Sun this year. She did not get a chance to play with them, as she suffered an injury and was waived.
The 2022 season was an interesting year for the Mercury, and having DeShields helped them see some success.
Please follow us on X to read more about former Mercury players like Diamond DeShields when you click right here!