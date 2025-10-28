Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Taurasi's Strong Start Helped Phoenix Win A Title

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2014, and the efforts of Diana Taurasi helped them get to that point.

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) controls the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) controls the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury won their third championship in 2014, and it stemmed from a dominant season. They finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they were nearly perfect in the playoffs, as they went 7-1 in that period. Their only loss was an 82-77 one in Game 2 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Before that, Phoenix swept the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they won Game 1 against the Lynx, and after losing the second game, they closed out the series with a 96-78 win. After winning that series, the Mercury swept the Chicago Sky to win it all.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) is presented with the MVP trophy after game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

It was an incredible year for the Mercury, and their stars started the season on a good note. Diana Taurasi was Phoenix's star, and in the first five games of the season, she helped her team set the tone.

Mercury start season with big win over Storm

The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in their first game, Phoenix beat them 81-64. Taurasi had nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Phoenix was on the road for the next game, which was a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat Los Angeles 74-69, and the Mercury guard had 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) takes a shot over San Antonio Silver Stars center Jayne Appel (32) during the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Phoenix returned home for the next three games, and they faced the San Antonio Stars, the Tulsa Shock and the Storm. In the game against San Antonio, Taurasi had 21 points, nine assists and two rebounds. The Shock gave the Mercury their first loss of the season, as they beat them 78-74.

In the following game, Taurasi and the Mercury bounced back from the loss, as they beat the Wings 100-78. The star guard had 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. Then, in the win over Seattle, she had 20 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi shows off her three WNBA Championship rings during ceremonies at the season opener on June 5, 2015, at US Airways Center in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi got off to a nice start, and in those first games, she averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. By the end of the year, she averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. The Mercury were on a mission, and with their star getting going early, they were ready to go on a legendary run.

Phoenix's 2014 was arguably the most impressive of their runs, and like always, Taurasi played a big role in the team's success.

