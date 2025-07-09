DeWanna Bonner "At Home" With Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury made a move recently, as they brought in veteran forward DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner is no stranger to the Mercury franchise, as she started her career in Phoenix. The Mercury drafted her with the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. She won a championship with Phoenix in her rookie season. She won another one in 2014 when the franchise won its third championship in history.
Bonner came off the bench for Phoenix in her first three seasons. She won WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year all three years. Then, she moved to the starting unit, and in her first year as a starter, she averaged a career-high 20.6 points.
The veteran forward played with the Mercury from 2009 to 2019. Phoenix traded her to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for three first-round picks before the 2020 season. Bonner had some successful seasons with the Sun before she joined the Indiana Fever during the offseason.
After a brief stint with the Fever, Bonner is back home.
The 37-year-old forward was waived by the Fever after missing games due to personal reasons. She spent time as a free agent before going back to her old stomping grounds.
The news of her return broke, and Bonner was in the building for the Mercury's game against the Dallas Wings. She received a warm welcome and spoke on the reception the next day.
“Watching last night was definitely different from when I was here six years ago, but the fans were still the exact same," Bonner said. "They still knew me by name, and they embraced me and they loved on me a little bit. I texted Vince, and I was like, Thank you for this, it’s where I needed to be at this time in my career.”
Bonner has had an illustrious career. She has accomplished great things, and a lot of them came from her time in Phoenix. Whether it was her championships, her Sixth Woman of the Year honors, three of her All-Star appearances or making the All-WNBA First Team, she did a lot with the Mercury. She is also in the top five of some of their franchise records, like total points and total rebounds.
The Mercury are on the hunt for a championship, and if things go in their favor, Bonner will get her third ring.
Please make sure you keep up with DeWanna Bonner's return by following along with our Facebook page when you click here!