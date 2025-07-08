DeWanna Bonner Set To Reunite With The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury are getting ready to bring in a familar face. After being waived by the Indiana Fever last month, DeWanna Bonner is signing a deal with the Mercury.
Bonner began her career with Phoenix when they drafted her back in 2009. She was the fifth pick in a draft that featured players like Angel McCoughtry, Kristi Toliver and Renee Montgomery.
In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. She played in 34 games and came off the bench for each of them. In what was a special year for the Mercury, Bonner won a championship in her first year. Years later, she won her second championship when Phoenix won in 2014.
Bonner played with the Mercury for 10 years before she became one of the Connecticut Sun's star players. The Sun were a contending team at that time, and they came close to winning a championship. They reached the WNBA Finals in 2019, but they lost to the Washington Mystics.
The Sun reached the finals once again in 2022, but they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Bonner spent five years with Connecticut before exploring other options. She joined the Fever in what was one of the biggest and most surprising moves of the offseason.
Bonner played nine games with the Fever. She averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in that time. Bonner missed five games due to personal reasons. Then, it was later revealed that she would not be returning.
The veteran forward spoke on the matter in a news release.
"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said.
"Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."
The Mercury already have a strong bench, and bringing in a three-time Sixth Woman of the Year makes their second unit even better. Or, if the Mercury toy around with the idea of starting her in certain games, they may do that as well.
With the addition of Bonner, it is safe to say that the Mercury have improved even more. Now it is a matter of getting her on the court and finishing the season strong.
