Why DeWanna Bonner Is Key To Mercury Playoff Run
The playoffs are an exciting time for players and fans alike. The top teams of a league (in this case the WNBA) are in action, and they are fighting for a championship. There can only be one winner, and that team goes on a long, hard journey filled with obstacles and foes standing in their way. Then, in the end, if things go right, that team holds the trophy and adds their name to the history books.
The Phoenix Mercury are going for a championship, and they have the talent to make to it happen. They also have experience on their side.
They have players who have won championship or they have at least experienced the playoffs at some point in their career.
DeWanna Bonner is one of the few current Mercury players that has won championships. She won two in her first stint with the Mercury.
Bonner is no stranger to making the playoffs, as in her first year in the league. She was drafted by the Mercury back in 2009, and that was the year that the team won their second championship.
In her first playoff run, Bonner averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. She came off the bench in all 11 games, and she averaged 16.9 minutes. The Mercury faced the San Antonio Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks that year, before they met the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals. They came out victorious in their series against Indiana, as they beat them 3-2.
The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, but after beating San Antonio, they lost to the Seattle Storm. Bonner was a reserve at that time, and she averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
As far as the 2011 playoffs, Bonner started in those games. She averaged 12.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks. Phoenix faced Seattle in the first round, but lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
Bonner and the Mercury continued to make the playoffs, and in 2014, they won another championship. They defeated the Sparks, the Lynx and the Chicago Sky to put the cherry on top of what was an incredible season. Bonner averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals.
Bonner continues to make the playoffs
The Mercury veteran's first stint with the team came to an end before the 2020 season, as they traded her to the Connecticut Sun. Connecticut had some great playoff runs, and they were on the verge of winning championships. However, they came up short. Regardless, Bonner stayed in the playoffs.
Overall, Bonner has reached the playoffs 14 times in her career. With the Mercury clinching their playoff berth, she will make her 15th appearance.
Bonner has had an illustrious career, and as talented as this year's team is, the Mercury may give her another championship.
