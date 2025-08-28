Rewind: DeWanna Bonner Makes All-Defensive Team
DeWanna Bonner is back with the Phoenix Mercury, and she is doing well in her second stint. She was drafted by the team back in 2009, and in her time with the team, she won two championships. She also had her share of individual accolades.
In 2015, Bonner was a member of the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team. She was on a team that featured Kiah Stokes, Tanisha Wright, Sancho Lyttle and Tina Chares, a center who spent some time with the Mercury back in 2022.
Bonner made the team, as she averaged 1.3 steals that season. As far as her total, she had 44 steals that year.
Since 2011, Bonner has averaged a steal or higher each season. Her best year was 2012, when she averaged 1.7 steals, and had a total of 54.
The Mercury veteran's defense was recognized in 2015, and she joined strong defenders on the All-Defensive Team.
Bonner was not the only Mercury player to make an All-Defensive Team that season. Brittney Griner made the All-Defensive First Team that year, and she joined players like Tamika Catchings, Briann January, Angel McCoughtry and Nneka Ogwumike.
Bonner and Griner lock down opposing teams
Griner made the team after averaging a career-high four blocks that season. Her post presence pestered teams all year, and it led to her winning Defensive Player of the Year. She won the award the year before after averaging 3.7 blocks. She had a total of 129 blocks that season.
Bonner and Griner both impacted the defensive end of the floor in 2015, and it led to them representing the Mercury on All-Defensive Teams.
These teams were introduced back in 2005, and when the two Mercury stars made them in 2015, it was the first time two Phoenix players were featured on All-Defensive Teams. Griner was the first Mercury player to do it, and she made the first team in 2014.
Making any team such as the All-Defensive Team or All-Rookie Team is a high honor, and Bonner has made her share of them. While she is known for her offense, she showed that she can make an impact on the defensive end in that season.
Today, Bonner is playing well off the Mercury bench, she is giving them a boost on the offensive end, but she can hold her own defensively as well. Phoenix is out for a championship, and in order for that to happen, they will need contributions from their veteran.
