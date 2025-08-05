Throwback: Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi Reaches 10,000 Points
Diana Taurasi is someone who will always be tied to the Phoenix Mercury. She did great things with the franchise and set several records.
The Mercury drafted her in 2004, after she had a successful career with the UConn Huskies. She helped them win three championships. Taurasi had a great rookie season, as she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Her strong start led to her winning Rookie of the Year.
Fast forward, and Taurasi accomplished something even greater. She became the league's all-time leading scorer, as she scored over 10,000 points. On Aug. 3, 2023, Taurasi hit the 10,000 mark. The Mercury faced the Atlanta Dream that day, and they beat them 91-71.
That game was huge for Taurasi, as she finished with 42 points. She also had four rebounds and two assists. She was in the zone in that game, and the Mercury followed her lead. She was the only player to score in double digits that night, but she had such a big game that Phoenix ended up winning in a blowout.
Taurasi reached 10,000 points in style, as she knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:23 left the third quarter. She ended up making six 3-pointers that game, and that was undoubtedly the biggest.
Phoenix's legendary guard spoke on the achievement and admitted she was satisfied with the way it happened.
"But I'm kind of happy it happened with a 3. I'm happy that someone set a screen. I'm happy that someone passed me the ball. That's how basketball is played, with everyone having a little part, and it's perfect."
Will anyone catch Taurasi?
By the end of her career, Taurasi finished with 10,646 points. Her record stands, and will likely stand for a long time. Tina Charles, who played with the Mercury in 2022, is the closest, and she has 8,131 points.
Taurasi's former teammate DeWanna Bonner closes out the top three, as she has 7,632. Both Charles and Bonner are still active, but even they have a way to go before catching Taurasi.
Phoenix's win over Atlanta was one to remember. It was a big performance from Taurasi, and she made history. It was also close to her career high, as her best game was a 47-point outing against the Houston Comets.
Taurasi is a legend, and just two years ago, she reached 10,000 points.
