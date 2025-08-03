Flashback: Diana Taurasi Becomes Cover Athlete Of NBA 2K23
For sports and video game enthusiasts, the NBA 2K franchise has been popular for years. It gives fans a chance to play as their favorite players, create their own player or they can make unbelievable trades.
Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the cover athlete of NBA 2K26. However, he is not the only one. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony will have his own cover, and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese will have one as well.
Being the cover athlete of a game is a special honor, and back in 2022, Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi was featured on the cover of NBA 2K23. She shared the cover with Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was the cover athlete that year, but for others editions, Bird and Taurasi were on one, and NBA legend Michael Jordan was on another.
Bird played her last season in 2022, and she averaged 7.8 points, six assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Taurasi's last season was in 2024, and she averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Bird and Taurasi have history together, as they were teammates at UConn. They helped the Huskies win a championship in 2001-02. Bird went on to become the first pick of the 2002 WNBA Draft, and had a long, successful career. Taurasi helped the Huskies win two more championships, and she was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft.
The duo competed against one another and played together during their careers. On top of being UConn teammates, they were both on Team USA's Olympic team throughout the years. They won their first gold medal in 2004.
Taurasi accomplished great things in her career. She won three championships, she was an 11-time WNBA All-Star, she won two Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and she was the MVP of the 2009 season. The biggest accomplishment of all is being the WNBA' s all-time leader in points.
Phoenix's legendary guard had 10,646 points in her career, and the closest player to her is Tina Charles. The Connecticut Sun center has 8,114 points.
Bird and Taurasi made the cover of NBA 2K, and over the years, others have received the honor as well. Candace Parker was the first to do it, as she was on NBA 2K22. Then, after the old Uconn teammates, Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson had their own covers.
Taurasi had a legendary career, and her cover with Bird is one of many reminders
