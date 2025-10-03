Why Phoenix's Williams-Strong Became An All-Star
The Phoenix Mercury have had some talented players in their time. They have had stars like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and they have had others who accomplished great things in their time with the team.
Phoenix has had their share of All-Stars, and Adrian Williams-Strong is one of them. Williams-Strong was named an All-Star in 2003, and she was the first player to do so since Brandy Reed. She received the honor due to her averaging 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals in that time.
Williams-Strong had some solid years with the Mercury, and it all began when they drafted her in 2000. Phoenix had late picks that year, and they drafted her in the second round.
In her rookie season, she averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. Her stats continued to increase from 2001 to 2003, and the following year, she was traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars.
When it comes to her best game with the Mercury, it happened during her All-Star year. Williams-Strong had 20 points against the Detroit Shock in a game where Phoenix won by three points.
In what was a challenging year for the Mercury, they picked up a 68-65 win over the Shock. Williams-Strong was the team's leading scorer, and she had a double-double as she had 11 rebounds. Kayte Christensen was the only player outside of Williams-Strong to score in double digits, and she had 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block.
Despite the Mercury's rough season, Williams-Strong's performances were one of the positives. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 8-26, and that win over Detroit was their third win. They picked up a win over San Antonio, and they beat the Houston Comets after that.
Help is on the way for Phoenix
Phoenix struggled that year, but they had something go in their favor. They received the No. 1 pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected Taurasi. She had a successful rookie year, which led to an illustrious career that brought championships to the team. The Mercury had to go through that rough period to get their star, but in the end, it was all worth it.
Then, with Williams-Strong having the year she did, fans had something to cheer for during that trying period.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Adrian Williams-Strong when you click right here!