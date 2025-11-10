How Mercury's Taurasi Established Herself In Rookie Season
The Phoenix Mercury found a special player in 2004, as they drafted someone who would go on to become the WNBA all-time leading scorer. They drafted Diana Taurasi, after what was a poor 2003 season. They finished the season with a record of 8-26, and they received the first pick.
Adding Taurasi was a step in the right direction, and her successful rookie season was only the beginning. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
Phoenix's new star shines in her debut
Taurasi started her season on a good note, as she had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists in her first game. The Mercury faced the Sacramento Monarchs in that game, and they lost 72-66. Despite the loss, their rookie showed that she would be a force.
The rookie's performance was one of many strong showings, and in the Mercury's next two games, she had 20 or more points. She had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sun 65-58.
After that, Taurasi had 22 points, five assists and a rebound against the Seattle Storm. Phoenix beat Seattle 84-76 in that game, and the Mercury were 3-1 at that time.
Taurasi had 70 points in those first three games, and in a game against the Houston Comets, she scored less than 20. She had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Throughout the season, the Mercury rookie continued to have games of 20 or more points. After the game against the Comets, she scored six points in a loss to the Storm, 13 points in a loss against the Minnesota Lynx and 17 in another win agaist the Sun.
Phoenix's new star had another 20-point game after that, and it was against the Charlotte Sting. She had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists.
In the end, Taurasi had 13 20-point games in her rookie season. Her last one was against the Washington Mystics. The rookie had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 74-67 loss to Washington.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17. It was a solid year, but it they were not a playoff team just yet. Taurasi kept playing at a high level, the Mercury added more pieces, and in 2007, they won it all. Taurasi made a name for herself, and as time goes on, her contributions to the team will be remembered.
