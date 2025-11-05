How Mercury's Taurasi Prepared For The WNBA Draft
Before joining the Phoenix Mercury, Diana Taurasi accomplished something special. The UConn Huskies were on a roll, and after winning championships in 2002 and 2003, the future Mercury guard helped them win another.
After the 2002 season, UConn lost some of their key players. They had four who were top picks in the 2002 WNBA Draft, and Sue Bird was one of them. She was the first pick, and she went to the Seattle Storm. Swin Cash was right behind, as the Detroit Shock drafted her with the second pick. Then, Asjha Jones and Tamika Williams were the fourth and sixth picks, respectively.
Those players were a big loss, and Bird and Cash were even the team captains in the 2002 season. They played a big role in the team's success, and with a new team captain, the Huskies still managed to succeed. Taurasi averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.
Phoenix's future star helped the Huskies finish the season with a record of 37-1, and they beat Tennessee in the final game.
The following year, the Huskies finished the season with a record of 31-4. Their first loss was a game against Duke. The Blue Devils beat them 68-67, and after winning their first nine games, the Huskies finally had a loss.
After that loss, they went on a two-game winning streak before losing another game. They lost to Notre Dame, who beat them 66-51. Then, UConn won its next 12 games before losing its third. UConn lost to Villanova, who picked up a 59-56 win.
A few games later, Taurasi and the Huskies lost another game, and it was during the Big East Tournament. Boston College beat them 73-70, and later in the month, UConn got ready for the big tournament.
Taurasi and Huskies win again
UConn beat several teams, and the team's journey started with a win over Penn. Then, they beat Auburn, UC Santa Barbara, Penn State and others. In the end, they faced Tennessee again, and they beat them 70-61.
Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, and she had 17 points. The Huskies had three other players who scored in double figures, as Jessica Moore and Ann Strother both had 14. Barbara Turner had 12.
It was a great year for Taurasi, and shortly after, she geared up for her next big step. She became the first pick, and the rest was history. Taurasi was destined to be a star, and her college years were just a glimpse of what she would do later on.
