How Diana Taurasi Helped Phoenix End Their Playoff Drought
The Phoenix Mercury are in the playoffs, and for the most part, they have made the postseason in the past few years. The exception was in 2023, when they Mercury finished the season with a record of 9-31.
Other than that, the Mercury have been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but early in their history, they went through a challenging drought. Phoenix made the playoffs in 1997 and 1998. They even reached the WNBA Finals in 1998, but they lost to the Houston Comets. The Comets beat them 2-1.
Phoenix missed the playoffs the following year, but they returned in 2000. After that, things became difficult. The Mercury missed the playoffs in 2001, as they finished the season with a record of 13-19. The following year was a struggle as well, as they finished with a record 11-21.
The 2003 season was even worse, as they finished with a record of 8-26. It was a poor season for the Mercury, but help was on the way. The Mercury drafted Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft due to the Cleveland Rockers folding. Then, Phoenix drafted Diana Taurasi with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Taurasi was the start of a turnaround, and in her rookie season, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17. In her second season, Taurasi and the Mercury were 16-18. They missed the playoffs once again, but they were getting closer to something special.
In 2006, Phoenix drafted Cappie Pondexter, who went on to become one of their best players. The Mercury finished the season 18-16, and despite being two games over .500, they missed the playoffs.
The drought ends, championships begin
The Mercury had a great year in 2007, and they finished the season with a record of 23-11. They went on to snap their playoff drought, and they won their first championship by beating the Detroit Shock.
Going through a drought such as the Mercury's can be a difficult and frustrating time. However, with patience and the right players and personnel, a team can accomplish great things. Phoenix did that, and since then, they have won two more championships.
The Mercury have a long, hard journey ahead of them, but if they play like they did during the season, they may win another championship.
Please follow us on X to keep up the Mercury's playoff journey when you click right here!