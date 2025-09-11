Why Diana Taurasi's Scoring Helped Mercury Win In 2014
The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2014, as they won their third championship in what was a dominant season. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 29-5. They could not be stopped, as they went on a 16-game winning streak at one point of the season.
Phoenix was a tough team to stop, and their star guard Diana Taurasi was a big reason for that. Taurasi was one of the WNBA's best scorers, and she and her team were on a mission that season. She put up big numbers as always, and her best game of that season was against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Taurasi had 32 points against the Sparks, in what was a balanced effort from the Mercury. She also had six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures, and Penny Taylor was the team's second-leading scorer with 17 points. She also had six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Brittney Griner and Candice Dupree had 15 points each. Griner also four rebounds, four blocks and an assist. Dupree had six rebound, five assists and two steals. Then, DeWanna Bonner had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
The Mercury were sharing the wealth in this game, yet Taurasi still managed to have a big game scoring-wise. She helped the Mercury pick up a 94-89 win over the Sparks, which was their seventh win in a row.
In that season, Taurasi averaged 16.2 points. As far as her season total, she scored 536 points in that season. Phoenix was so dominant that year, that she did not half to do as much as scoring as she did in the past. The Mercury were a well-oiled machine that season, and games like their win over the Sparks were not uncommon. Regardless, Taurasi was still putting up big numbers.
Diana Taurasi and the Mercury win it all
Taurasi and the Mercury had an excellent year, and they cruised through the playoffs to win it all. They even swept the Chicago Sky to get that third championship. Taurasi was great in the playoffs, as she averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in that period. The Mercury legend and her team were stellar that year, and her game against the Sparks was one of many great performances.
