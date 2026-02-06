Mercury's Taurasi Makes Presence Felt At UConn
The Phoenix Mercury found a star in Diana Taurasi. She was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she joined the Mercury at a time when they were struggling. They finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, which up to that point was their worst season. Years later, they had a record of 7-27, and after that, they drafted Brittney Griner.
Tauarsi had an excellent WNBA career, and she became the league's all-time leading scorer. She also helped her team win championships. The Mercury guard was no stranger to winning, as she won three championships in college.
Taurasi leads UConn to victory
Phoenix's star attended UConn, and during that time, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block. She helped UConn win championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004. Her best season during that time was her third, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.
Geno Auriemma, UConn's head coach, has had some special players, and Taurasi is a part of that legacy. She started her college years on a solid note, as she averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Taurasi played 33 games that season, and she started in 14 of them. Her role began to increase later on, especially with the departure of Sue Bird and Swin Cash. They began their WNBA journeys after winning a championship in 2002.
When it comes to Taurasi's first year, she played well during her team's NCAA tournament run. She kicked things off with a 12-point game against LIU Brooklyn. On top of her 12 points, she also had six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
After UConn's win in that game, Taurasi contributed in a variety of ways against Colorado State. While she did not score in double figures, she had her share of rebounds and assists. She had six assists, six rebounds and three blocks. UConn won that game, and Auriemma's team continued its journey.
While Taurasi struggled in UConn's game against Notre Dame, she had two strong performances before that. She had 24 points against NC State and she had 17 points against Louisiana Tech. As far as the team's last game, she had four points and she made a single shot. She attempted 15, and 11 of them were 3-pointers.
Notre Dame beat UConn 90-75 in that game, and that was a learning opportunity for Taurasi and her team. That loss fueled the Mercury guard, and great things happened later on.
