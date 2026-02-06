Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Taurasi Makes Presence Felt At UConn

Diana Taurasi is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she made a name for herself during her college years as well.

Davion Moore

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks on against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury found a star in Diana Taurasi. She was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and she joined the Mercury at a time when they were struggling. They finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, which up to that point was their worst season. Years later, they had a record of 7-27, and after that, they drafted Brittney Griner.

Tauarsi had an excellent WNBA career, and she became the league's all-time leading scorer. She also helped her team win championships. The Mercury guard was no stranger to winning, as she won three championships in college.

Diana Tauras
Connecticut's Diana Taurasi battles past Tennessee's Kara Lawson as the Connecticut Huskies defeated Tennessee 79-56 during the NCAA women's semi-finals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on March 29, 2002. / JACK GRUBER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi leads UConn to victory

Phoenix's star attended UConn, and during that time, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block. She helped UConn win championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004. Her best season during that time was her third, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Geno Auriemma, UConn's head coach, has had some special players, and Taurasi is a part of that legacy. She started her college years on a solid note, as she averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Taurasi played 33 games that season, and she started in 14 of them. Her role began to increase later on, especially with the departure of Sue Bird and Swin Cash. They began their WNBA journeys after winning a championship in 2002.

Diana Tauras
Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is guarded by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

When it comes to Taurasi's first year, she played well during her team's NCAA tournament run. She kicked things off with a 12-point game against LIU Brooklyn. On top of her 12 points, she also had six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

After UConn's win in that game, Taurasi contributed in a variety of ways against Colorado State. While she did not score in double figures, she had her share of rebounds and assists. She had six assists, six rebounds and three blocks. UConn won that game, and Auriemma's team continued its journey.

While Taurasi struggled in UConn's game against Notre Dame, she had two strong performances before that. She had 24 points against NC State and she had 17 points against Louisiana Tech. As far as the team's last game, she had four points and she made a single shot. She attempted 15, and 11 of them were 3-pointers.

Diana Tauras
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame beat UConn 90-75 in that game, and that was a learning opportunity for Taurasi and her team. That loss fueled the Mercury guard, and great things happened later on.

Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and how her journey began when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.