Why Phoenix's Bonner Helped Her Team In 2011
The Phoenix Mercury added another playoff appearance to their legacy, as they were a part of the 2011 playoffs.
The Mercury finished the regular season with a record of 19-15, and they faced the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx during that run. They beat the Storm 2-1, and they fell to the Lynx. Minnesota advanced to the WNBA Finals, and Maya Moore and her teammates beat the Atlanta Dream to win their first championship.
Despite the loss, the Mercury played well during that time. Some of the team's top players played at a high level, and the team's leading scorer was Diana Taurasi. She averaged 20.0 points, and some of her teammates backed her up.
Candice Dupree was the second-leading scorer, and she averaged 15.4 points. She was continuing to play well, as she was the team's top leader in the previous run. She averaged 20.8 points in what was her playoff debut.
DeWanna Bonner played well during that time, and she averaged 12.6 points. Then, Penny Taylor was the last player to score in double figures as she averaged 11.6 points.
Bonner was the team's top rebounder, and she averaged 9.4 rebounds. Dupree was second in that category, and she averaged 5.6. Taylor was not too far behind, as she averaged 5.2. Then, Nakia Sanford averaged 4.5.
The Mercury had six other players who averaged at least a rebound. They did well in that area, and they flourished in others. Temeka Johnson was the top facilitator, and she averaged five assists. Taylor was next, and she averaged three assists. Taurasi did her share of facilitating, and she averaged 2.4 assists. Then, Bonner and Ketia Swanier both had an average of 1.2.
Bonner locks down opponents
When it came to defense, Bonner was the leader in steals and blocks. She averaged 1.2 blocks and 1.4 steals. The Mercury veteran was impacting both ends of the floor, and the Mercury beat the Storm as a result.
Phoenix had a solid season, and that was right before a troubling time. The Mercury finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and that remains their worst season. That led to them getting the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Brittney Griner. Griner played a big role in the team's success, and she helped the Mercury win a championship in her second season.
The Mercury did well in their 2011 playoff run, and despite a setback in 2012, they managed to recover.
