How Phoenix Defeated One Of The WNBA's Original Teams

The Phoenix Mercury began playing in 1997, and over the years, they had good wins over another team whose origins date back to that year.

Davion Moore

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball approaches the net and rim at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball approaches the net and rim at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are still going strong, as they are one of the original eight teams from the 1997 season. They have had their share of stars, they have won championships, and this year's team wants to add to that legacy. The Mercury franchise is historic, and they have battled both Eastern and Western Conference foes over the years.

Diana Tauras
Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots over Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the second half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix has played well against several teams, as they have an overall record of 32-18 against the Chicago Sky. They are no stranger to playing Chicago, as they have met them twice in the WNBA Finals. The first meeting went Phoenix's way, while the second went to Chicago.

The history between these two teams was discussed in a previous article, and this time around, the Mercury's record against another team will be examined. However, it will be a bit different. While the Mercury have been in the league since the beginning, and they are continuing to play at a high level, some teams have gone and are no longer in the league.

Some teams folded, and their players were a part of a dispersal draft. Or, some teams relocated and found a new identity. This time around, the Mercury's history with the Sacramento Monarchs will be examined.

Michele Timm
Mercury legend Michele Timms comes on the court during the Ring of Honor ceremony at the Footprint Center on Saturday, May 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sacramento came into the league with Phoenix. They were one of the original eight teams, and in their first season, they finished with a record of 10-18. On the other hand, Phoenix had a record of 16-12.

The Mercury started off with players such as Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms, Bridget Pettis and others. The Monarchs had Ruthie Bolton, Bridgette Gordon and Pamela McGee, who is the mother of JaVale McGee, who has won three championships in his NBA career.

In their first meeting, the Mercury beat the Monarchs 84-67. Gillom was her team's leading scorer, as she had 19 points. Pettis had 18 points, Timms and Toni Foster had 11.

Jennifer Gillo
Aug 4, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Jennifer Gillom (center) talks with players Lindsay Wistom-Hylton (14), DeLisha Milton-Jones (8), Marie Ferdinand-Harris (white shirt), and Kristi Toliver (far right) during the game against the Chicago Sky at the Staples Center. The Sparks defeated the Sky 82-77. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix met them again in their next game, and they beat Sacramento 70-57. Gillom had 19 points again, and she had four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. The Mercury met the Monarchs two more times that season, and they won both. They won 83-60 and 69-54 in those matchups.

The Mercury and the Monarchs continued to face each other throughout the years, and Phoenix had a 24-22 record against them. Sacramento folded in 2009, and they had a 12-22 record that year. The Monarchs did win a championship in their time, as they won in 2005.

Years have passed, and the Mercury are still going. The Monarchs had great years, and they accomplished something special a few years before folding. Phoenix had the upper hand in their games against Sacramento, but one thing is for sure. The Monarchs put up a fight.

