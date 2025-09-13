Mercury Ready For Playoff Run, Want To Continue Legacy
The Phoenix Mercury are about to start their playoff journey, as they take on the New York Liberty. The Liberty won their first championship last season, after the beat the Minnesota Lynx in a competitive series.
Phoenix has worked hard to get to this point, and with the season they have had, they may be on the verge of winning a championship.
The Mercury are no stranger to making the playoffs, but some of their runs have been more successful than others. For example, the Mercury made the playoffs last season, but they were knocked out early on, as the Lynx beat them 2-0.
Mercury miss playoffs after difficult year
Unfortuantely, the Mercury did not make the playoffs the year before, as they finished that season with a record of 9-31. It was a rough year, and the Mercury ended up firing Vanessa Nygaard during the season. Nikki Blue took her place, and ultimately, Nate Tibbetts ended up getting the job.
The 2022 season was difficult for the Mercury as well, as they played without Brittney Griner. They also had their share of injuries. Phoenix finished that season with a record 15-21, and despite being multiple games below .500, they reached the postseason. However, the Las Vegas Aces beat them 2-0, and they went on to win the championship after beating the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix had a strong 2021 season, as they finished with a record of 19-13. They reached the playoffs, and ended up going on a deep run, which led to their fifth WNBA Finals appearance. They beat the Liberty, the Storm and the Aces to get to that point. Then, the Chicago Sky ended up beating them 3-1 to win their first championship. Kahleah Copper, who was playing for the Sky at that time, helped them beat the Mercury.
Before that, the Mercury went through an interesting season, as did the rest of the league. The WNBA season took place in an isolation zone known as the "Wubble."
The Mercury adjusted to the change, and they finished with a record of 13-9. They made the playoffs, but they were knocked out by the Lynx in the second round.
Over the years, the Mercury have been tied to the playoffs. They have been a consistent playoff team in recent years, with the 2023 season being one of their only hiccups. This year's team worked hard to get to this point, and with their championship aspirations, they will kick things up a notch and do whatever it takes to get the win.
