How Phoenix's Free-Throw Shooting Will Help In The Playoffs
Free Throws can change a game. If a game comes down to the wire, and it is all about fouling to stop the clock, and teams shoot their share of free throws, the team that knocks their shots down with ease usually comes away with the win.
The Phoenix Mercury found themselves in this scenario, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-77 back in July. Alyssa Thomas made a free throw with a second left, which gave her team the lead in a competitive battle.
Phoenix is a solid free-throw shooting team, as they are seventh in the league in free-throw percentage. They shoot around 78 percent from the charity stripe. Teams like the Atlanta Dream, the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings are ahead of them, but the top two teams are the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces.
New York shoots 83.7 percent, while Las Vegas shoots 82.4 percent. Both of them teams have won championships, and at some point, free throws played a role in their victory. The Mercury's best free throw shooter this season is Monique Akoa Makani. She shoots 92.7 percent. Then, DeWanna Bonner is next in line, as she shoots 86.6 percent.
Bonner has been an exceptional free-throw shooter throughout her career, and since returning to the Mercury, she has continued to knock down shots with ease.
The Mercury have five other players who shoot 80 percent or high, as Kahleah Copper, Sami Whitcomb, Satou Sabally, Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa all fall in that category. Kalani Brown shoots 78.8 percent, and Kathryn Westbeld shoots 75.
Thomas shoots a little under 70 percent from the charity stripe, and the player that struggles the most with free throws is Natasha Mack. Mack shoots 40 percent from the line.
Phoenix knows how to knock down big shots. In fact, they know how in more ways than one. If they need a 3-pointer to win the game, they have shooters like Held or Whitcomb who can make them. If they need a game-winning layup, they have people like Copper or Sabally who can do that. Or, if they need a tip-in, there are players who have that covered.
The hidden game changer
Then, possibly the biggest, they have reliable free-throw shooters. If any playoff games come down to free throws, the Mercury have players they can depend on, and like what Thomas did for them against Golden State, they can come out victorious.
