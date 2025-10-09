Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Reached The Finals In 2021

The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2021, and in that playoff run, they were a top three team in multiple areas.

Davion Moore

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles against the Chicago Sky during overtime of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Before this season, the last time the Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals was in 2021. They finished that season with a record of 19-13, and they fought their way to the Finals. They won two single-elimination games before facing the Las Vegas Aces in a series.

The Mercury beat the New York Liberty 83-82 in their first round game, and they beat the Seattle Storm in the second. Then, after beating the Aces 3-2, they faced the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Azur Stevens (30) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Things did not go in Phoenix's favor that time, as Chicago won their first championship. They won 3-1, and current Mercury star Kahleah Copper helped the Sky get the win.

Phoenix played well in that playoff run, and they found themselves in the top three of certain categories.

In that run, the Mercury were third in points. They averaged 83.4 points in the playoffs, and the Aces and the Sky were the only teams ahead of them. Las Vegas averaged 84.8 points and Chicago averaged 84.7.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots over Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the second half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury were a strong rebounding team at that time, as they were second in rebounds. They averaged 36.7 boards and the Storm had the top spot, as they averaged 39.0. Phoenix was third in defensive rebounds, as they averaged 28.0 and when it comes to offensive boards, they averaged 8.7.

Phoenix moved the ball well during that run, as they averaged 20.5 assists. They were second in that area, and their Finals opponent was the only team ahead of them. Then, the Mercury were third in blocks, as they averaged 5.3. Phoenix was strong in multiple areas that year, and it is no surprise that they made it as far as they did.

Mercury meet the Sky

When it came to that series, the Sky kicked things off with a win. They beat the Mercury 91-77, but Phoenix bounced back in the next game. They beat Chicago 91-86 in overtime in a game where Brittney Grier had 29 points. Then, Chicago won the next two games to end the series.

Olympic gold medalists, guard, and five-time gold medalist, Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) during the first post-Olympic game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Aug. 15, 2021. Cent02 7h4697ldxyd1fr4qb837 Original / Benjamin Chambers via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Mercury could have had their fourth championship that season, but the Sky foiled their plans. Fast forward to the present, and the Mercury are in the Finals once again. Phoenix is trailing, but if they play their game, they can keep their championship hopes alive.

