How Many Mercury Coaches Helped Them Reach The Finals?
The Phoenix Mercury are in the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. They had their first Finals experience in 1998, which was the year they beat the Cleveland Rockers to advance to the big stage. They beat Cleveland 2-1 in that series, and they faced the Houston Comets after that. Houston beat them 2-1 to win their second championship.
Since then, the Mercury have faced the Detroit Shock, the Indiana Fever, the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals. They faced the Sky twice, and the first time, the Mercury came out victorious. However, Chicago got their revenge the second time, as they beat Phoenix 3-1.
Phoenix has had great success over the years, and on top of having a talented roster each time, they also had great coaches.
Miller gets things started
When it comes to their first Finals appearance, Cheryl Miller was their head coach. Miller was their coach from 1997 to 2000, and the Mercury made the playoffs three times under her. Their 1998 run was their most successful, and it paved the way for future Mercury rosters that came after them.
The Mercury's next Finals appearance came years later, and it took ups and downs to get there. Phoenix had poor seasons and brought in players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter through the draft. With their struggles, the Mercury did not see the playoffs for some years, but when they returned, they made a statement.
Phoenix won a championship in 2007, and their coach at that time was Paul Westhead. Westhead spent time as a coach in the NBA and at the collegiate level before joining the Mercury. His fast-paced offense was ideal for the team, and it led to them making history.
A few years later, the Mercury were back in the WNBA Finals, and they won their second championship. Westhead was gone by that time, and Corey Gaines took over.
Then, they made the Finals in 2014, and they swept the Sky. That was Sandy Brondello's first year with the team, and they had an incredible season. Brondello led them to the Finals again in 2021, but the Mercury came up short. Now, Nate Tibbetts has the team in the Finals once again.
So far, there have been five coaches who have helped the Mercury get this far. Three of them won championships, and Tibbetts is trying to add his name to that list.
Phoenix has some work to do, but if they can turn things around, they can add to their legacy.
