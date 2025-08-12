Rewind: Diana Taurasi Makes WNBA Debut Against Monarchs
Diana Taurasi is one of the WNBA's most well-known legends. She won championships, she won MVP and she is the league's all-time leading scorer. She scored 10,646 points in her time in the league.
Taurasi accomplished so many things in her career, and even before she entered the WNBA, she was a star. She spent her collegiate years with UConn, and she helped them win three championships. After UConn's win in 2004, the Mercury selected her with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft. The move was a no-brainer.
The Mercury struggled the previous season, as they finished with a record of 8-26. It was a challenging year, but the addition of Taurasi would soon make things better.
Taurasi had a successful rookie season, and she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She won Rookie of the Year, and that was just the beginning. Her first year showed what she was capable of, and she ended up having an illustrious career.
Phoenix found a special player, and she showed her skills right away. She had an impressive game in her debut, as she finished with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Taurasi showed that she is a scorer, but she can also impact the game in other ways.
Besides Taurasi, another player that stood out in that game was Penny Taylor. The Mercury acquired Taylor in a dispersal draft, and she contributed to the team right away. She finished the game with 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist. Taurasi and Taylor were the only players to score in double figures.
Despite Taurasi's strong showing, the Mercury lost 72-66. On the bright side, the Mercury won their next three games, as they beat the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm and the Houston Comets. The Storm got revenge shortly after, and they snapped their win-streak.
In those games, Taurasi shined. She did struggle in the Mercury's loss against the Storm, as she only had six points, but she got right back on track.
Taurasi's debut just the beginning
Taurasi's debut was the tip of the iceberg. Fans saw how talented she was, and that one moment was the start of a 20-year career. Taurasi was a special player, and her impact on the game will always be remembered.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players and their debut with the team when you click right here!