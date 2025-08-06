Aces Guard Trails Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi After Big Game
The WNBA has several talented players. There are young players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Aliyah Boston and others making waves in the league. There are veterans like A'ja Wilson, Brenna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and others still going strong and they are elevating the game. The Phoenix Mercury have players in that category as well, as they have people like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
There are also legends, who retired at some point, and their names are still brought up. Players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and others are no longer playing, but they made history in their career, and in some cases, they set records.
Recently, a Las Vegas Aces player did something special, and it ties to Taurasi. In their win over the Golden State Valkyries, Aces guard Jewell Loyd had a big game off the bench. She scored 27 points, along with three rebounds, two steals and an assist. The Aces won that game 101-71.
Loyd was on fire in that game, as she had seven 3-pointers. This game put her in good company, as this was the sixth game of her career with 25 or more points and seven or more 3-pointers. She passed Dallas Wings Arike Ogunbowale in this catergory, and the only person ahead of Loyd is none other than Taurasi.
Taurasi from deep
Taurasi has four games where she had eight 3-pointers, including a 37-point game against the Chicago Sky in 2017 and a 35-point game against the Tulsa Shock in 2010. Taurasi had 12 games with seven 3-pointers in her career.
There is also something ironic about Loyd's big game and trailing Taurasi, as she did it on the anniversary of Taurasi reaching 10,000 points. She did it back in 2023 in a blowout win over the Atlanta Dream. Taurasi had 42 points in that game.
Loyd is a special talent, who recently move to the bench after struggling in the Aces starting lineup. Since the move, Loyd has gotten back to her normal self. Her game against the Valkyries, and her trailing Taurasi is evident of that.
Taurasi and many others made an impact in their time in the WNBA, and their records still stand. However, players of today, including some like Loyd who played against Taurasi, are adding to their legacies as well.
