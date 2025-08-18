Rewind: Mercury's Diana Taurasi Receives High Honor In Rookie Season
Diana Taurasi made her presence felt from the beginning. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, as they selected her with the first pick. She played a pivotal role in UConn's success, and in her time with the Huskies, they won three championships.
Taurasi was an exceptional player, and she brought that energy to Phoenix. Her rookie season was a success, as she ended up winning Rookie of the Year. That award led to other accolades, as she went on to win Most Valuable Player (MVP) and multiple championships.
Phoenix's new star guard had a great first year, and one of the things that came out of it was Taurasi being included on the All-WNBA First Team.
The All-WNBA Team recognizes the top players in the league in a specific season. There are two teams, and the players who make the first one are the ones who had extraordinary seasons.
Taurasi joins Lisa Leslie and others
The 2004 All-WNBA First Team featured Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson and Lisa Leslie. Bird and the others were veterans, and this was not their first time making the team. In fact, that was Leslie's eighth time making it. Leslie also won MVP that season, as she averaged 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals
Taurasi was in good company, as the other members of the team were established stars in the league. Bird, Jackson, Leslie and Thompson would eventually be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as well. Taurasi will join them in due time.
As far as the All-WNBA Second Team that year, players like Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash headlined the team. Taurasi made that team the following year, but she was back on the All-WNBA First Team in 2006.
Taurasi's rookie season was just the beginning. Winning Rookie of the Year is an incredible honor, and making the All-WNBA First Team right away showed that she was here to stay. She was ready to be a force in the league, and she did just that. Her 20-year career was a huge success, and it helped the Mercury solidify their place in league history. It led to three championships, and this year, the team is looking to win the franchise's fourth.
Phoenix found a special player in Taurasi, and her legacy will be talked about for years to come.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Diana Taurasi and their spot on All-WNBA Teams when you click right here!