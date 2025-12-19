Mercury's Grubin Ties Career High In Team's Difficult Season
Gordana Grubin had a solid WNBA career, and she made her league debut in 1999. She signed a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks, and while she started with them, that was not her final stop.
Grubin spent a year with the Sparks, and she averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds. After that season, she was drafted by the Indiana Fever in an expansion draft. The Fever were one of four teams coming into the WNBA, and they selected Grubin with the first pick. Later on, they selected Sandy Brondello, who was later traded to the Miami Sol.
The guard's time with Indiana was successful, but after two years with the Fever, they traded Grubin to the Phoenix Mercury. Bridget Pettis, who is known as the first player to score a basket for Phoenix, was involved in the deal.
Grubin comes to Phoenix
Grubin spent a year with the Mercury, and she averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, two rebounds and a steal. She tied her career high that year, as she had 23 points against the Sparks. Los Angeles beat Phoenix 84-72 in that game, and Grubin was the team's leading scorer.
On top of her 23 points, Grubin had seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Jennier Gillom had 16 points, three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Lisa Harrison had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.
In her second season with the Fever, Grubin had 23 points against the Cleveland Rockers. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. Alicia Thompson had 11 points, four rebounds and an assist off the bench, and Angie Braziel had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. All of them played well, and they were the team's leading scorers despite coming off the bench.
Grubin did not play in the WNBA in 2003, but she played for the Houston Comets in 2004. She played five games with them. Then, she returned to the Sparks in 2005, and she played nine games.
The Mercury were going through a rebuilding period, and they finished the 2002 season with a record of 11-21. It was a struggle, but Grubin's play was one of the bright spots of the year. Phoenix added a talented player, and she made the best of the opportunity.
