Mercury Draft Pick Lisa Harrison Comes To Play, Remains Healthy

Lisa Harrison was one of the Phoenix Mercury's early draft picks, and they selected her in the third round. Harrison played with the Mercury from 1999 to 2005, and in her first season, she averaged six points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The shoes worn by Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix's new addition played every game, and she started in 23 of them. The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but they returned to the postseason the following year. Harrison averaged 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists that season, and Phoenix finished the season with a record of 20-12. They played well, but they were knocked out by the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round.

During that time, Harrison played 31 games, and she started in 20. She missed one game that year, but she stayed healthy and helped her team win.

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In 2001, the Mercury missed the playoffs, and Harrison had a nice season. She averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. This was one of the seasons where she played every game.

Phoenix continued to struggle, but Harrison had her best season in 2002. She averaged a career-high 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She played every game, and she started in 28 of them.

Jul 18, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of WNBA basketball on the court during the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harrison played during the Mercury's poor 2003 season, and she averaged 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She played 33 games, and she started in all of them. The WNBA season was now 34 games, and she missed one.

After that season, Harrison retired. That year would be huge for the Mercury, as they added Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi. Taylor was a veteran whose team folded, and Taurasi was a college star coming into the WNBA. Both of them were extremely talented, and they made an impact on the team.

Harrison returns, joins new stars

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 17-17, and the team was starting to get back on track. In 2005, the two stars continued to play well, and the Mercury had a familiar face. Harrison returned for a period, and she played 27 games. She started in two of them, and during that time, she averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.

In her career, Harrison had three perfect seasons. She stayed healthy, and she contributed any time she stepped on the floor. She had a nice career, and she will forever be tied to the franchise.

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