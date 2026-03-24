Taylor And More International Stars Help Phoenix In 2005

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2004 season, and it was due to the new additions. They added Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft, and they selected Diana Taurasi in the 2004 WNBA Draft.

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) handles the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars guard Edwige Lawson-Wade (9) during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Silver Stars 106-93. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Phoenix found two players to build around, and it resulted in a .500 season. That was the first time since 2000 that the Mercury finished with a record of .500 or better. That was the year they finished 20-12, and they made the playoffs . After that, the Mercury missed the playoffs for the next few years.

Taylor has another strong season

Taylor made an impact in her first season, and she kept that momentum going in the second. She averaged 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals. She remained one of the Mercury's international players, and there were three more on the 2005 roster.

One of them was a new face, as Belinda Snell joined the team. Snell signed a deal with the Mercury, and she played 20 games. She came off the bench in all of them, and she contributed in the minutes she played.

Aug 23, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Australia forward Belinda Snell (12) drives against USA guard Katie Smith (14) during the womens basketball gold medal basketball game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. USA defeated Australia 92-65 to win the gold medal. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Snell averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds that year, and she played two more seasons with the Mercury. Her best game of the season was a 16-point game against the Sacramento Monarchs, and the Monarchs beat the Mercury 76-70.

Snell is Australian, and she represented her country in the Olympics. She helped them win silver medals in 2004 and 2008. Then, Snell and her teammates won bronze in 2012. She won gold in other events, as Australia won two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and one in the FIBA World Cup. She accomplished great things throughout her career, and she played a role in Phoenix's success.

Aug 13, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Australia forward Belinda Snell (12) tries to pass around Korea guard Younah Choi (6) during the second half of a preliminary round game at the Olympic Basketball Gymnasium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Australia beat Korea 90-62. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Outside of Taylor and Snell, there were some international veterans. Maria Stepanova and Kamila Vodichkova were there, and Stepanova averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Vodichkova averaged 10.9 points, seven rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal. She received Most Improved Player nods that year, but Nicole Powell took home the award.

The Mercury had a solid season, and while they did not make the playoffs, international players like Taylor, Snell and Vodichkova helped them get closer to their goal.

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