Satou Sabally Leads The Mercury In Scoring

Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury last year, and she became the team's top scorer. She led the way in both the regular season and the playoffs, and the All-Star forward started her season on a great note.

The Mercury hosted the Seattle Storm in their first game, and Sabally had 27 points in her team's blowout victory. That win set the tone for the rest of the season, and it showed how talented the 2025 roster was.

Jun 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Seattle Storm guard Zia Cooke (7) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sabally did not slow down, as she scored in double figures for the rest of the month. The Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks in their second game, and Sabally finished with 25 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Phoenix improved to 2-0, and the team's new star continued to shine.

After that, she had impressive games against the Washington Mystics, the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx. The All-Star forward did not stop there, and she had another big game against the Sparks. She had 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in a win over a conference rival.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix had another game against Minnesota, and the Lynx picked up an 88-65 win. Sabally had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Despite that loss, the Mercury were playing well, and their All-Star forward continued to score.

Sabally misses time, comes back against East team

The Mercury forward started July on a high note, but that month had some obstacles. She had 20 points against the Dallas Wings, and the Wings beat the Mercury 98-89. After that game, Sabally missed time due to an ankle injury.

Sabally was named an All-Star , but her injury kept her out of the game. The Mercury were still represented, as Alyssa Thomas was a reserve in that year's game. Phoenix's star returned later that month, and she had 13 points against the Atlanta Dream.

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After that, she had a six-point game against the New York Liberty, but she bounced back in another game against the Mystics. She had 15 points, and she also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

In August, Sabally's first game of 10 or more points happened against the Connecticut Sun. She had 23 points, and the Mercury beat their opponent by 16. The star played well, and by the end of the regular season, she had 34 games in which she scored 10 or more points.

The Mercury had a great year, and with Sabally leading the way, they reached the WNBA Finals.

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