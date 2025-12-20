Mercury Find Game-Changing Player In 2004 Draft
The Phoenix Mercury struck gold in 2004. They finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and later on, they won the lottery. The Mercury received the first pick, and they selected Diana Taurasi.
Taurasi attended UConn, and she helped them win three championships. They beat Oklahoma in her sophomore year, and they beat Tennessee in her last two seasons. In her time with the Huskies, Taurasi averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block.
Phoenix found a special player, and with the Mercury adding Penny Taylor earlier that year, things were starting to turn around. Taurasi had a strong rookie season, and she went on to win Rookie of the Year. She was also a member of the All-WNBA First Team.
It is safe to say that the Mercury found a star, and she was just getting started. Taurasi had a legendary career, and she stayed in Phoenix for her entire career.
Taurasi has massive game, helps team make history
Taurasi had her career high in 2006 in a game against the Houston Comets. She had 47 points in a game that went into triple overtime. The Mercury beat the Comets 111-110, and Taurasi was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Outside of Taurasi, the Mercury had three other picks. They drafted Chandi Jones later that round, and while they picked her, they traded her to the Detroit Shock. She played with them in her rookie season, and after playing 21 games with them in 2005, Jones was traded to the Minnesota Lynx.
Jones had her career high with Minnesota, as she had 17 points against the Comets. She was the team's leading scorer, and she contributed in other areas. She had six assists, five rebounds and a steal. The Lynx had two other players who scored at least 10 points, as Nicole Ohlde had 16 and Svetlana Abrosimova had 14.
Phoenix had a second-round pick, and they drafted Ashley Robinson. Robinson spent two years with the Mercury before the Chicago Sky selected her in an expansion draft. The Mercury draft pick also played for the Seattle Storm, and she had her career high with them. She had 14 points in Seattle's loss, and she also had 10 rebounds.
The Mercury had a third-round pick that year, and they drafted Maria Villarroel. Phoenix traded her, and she headed to Houston. However, she did not play for them. Instead, she went on to play overseas.
Taurasi had an excellent career with the Mercury, and while the rest of Phoenix's picks had different journeys, some of them still had a chance to shine.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2004 draft picks and their career highs when you click right here!