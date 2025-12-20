Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Find Game-Changing Player In 2004 Draft

The Phoenix Mercury had four draft picks in 2004, and one of them became the franchise's biggest star.

Davion Moore

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury struck gold in 2004. They finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and later on, they won the lottery. The Mercury received the first pick, and they selected Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi attended UConn, and she helped them win three championships. They beat Oklahoma in her sophomore year, and they beat Tennessee in her last two seasons. In her time with the Huskies, Taurasi averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block.

Diana Tauras
Jan 27, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; WNBA player and former UConn Huskies player Diana Taurasi waves to the crowd as she and other players are recognized for their championship wins at UConn before the start of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix found a special player, and with the Mercury adding Penny Taylor earlier that year, things were starting to turn around. Taurasi had a strong rookie season, and she went on to win Rookie of the Year. She was also a member of the All-WNBA First Team.

It is safe to say that the Mercury found a star, and she was just getting started. Taurasi had a legendary career, and she stayed in Phoenix for her entire career.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi shows off her three WNBA Championship rings during ceremonies at the season opener on June 5, 2015, at US Airways Center in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi has massive game, helps team make history

Taurasi had her career high in 2006 in a game against the Houston Comets. She had 47 points in a game that went into triple overtime. The Mercury beat the Comets 111-110, and Taurasi was one of four players who scored in double figures.

Outside of Taurasi, the Mercury had three other picks. They drafted Chandi Jones later that round, and while they picked her, they traded her to the Detroit Shock. She played with them in her rookie season, and after playing 21 games with them in 2005, Jones was traded to the Minnesota Lynx.

Jones had her career high with Minnesota, as she had 17 points against the Comets. She was the team's leading scorer, and she contributed in other areas. She had six assists, five rebounds and a steal. The Lynx had two other players who scored at least 10 points, as Nicole Ohlde had 16 and Svetlana Abrosimova had 14.

Phoenix had a second-round pick, and they drafted Ashley Robinson. Robinson spent two years with the Mercury before the Chicago Sky selected her in an expansion draft. The Mercury draft pick also played for the Seattle Storm, and she had her career high with them. She had 14 points in Seattle's loss, and she also had 10 rebounds.

The Mercury had a third-round pick that year, and they drafted Maria Villarroel. Phoenix traded her, and she headed to Houston. However, she did not play for them. Instead, she went on to play overseas.

Diana Tauras
WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi had an excellent career with the Mercury, and while the rest of Phoenix's picks had different journeys, some of them still had a chance to shine.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2004 draft picks and their career highs when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.