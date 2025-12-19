How Mercury's Taurasi Made History With Team USA
Diana Taurasi accomplished many things in her career. She led the Phoenix Mercury to three championships, she was the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009 and she is the all-time leading scorer.
Taurasi was a star, and on top of what she accomplished in the WNBA, she did great things with Team USA.
Phoenix's star began her Olympic journey in 2004, which was also the year the Mercury drafted her. That team won gold after beating Australia 74-63. Team USA went undefeated that year, and the win over Australia was USA's eighth win. Taurasi was one of the team's young players, and she would remain a key player in future events.
Taurasi wins gold in final Olympic run
Fast forward to 2024, and Taurasi was a part of that year's Olympic Team. She played alongside teammates Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner, and the Mercury trio helped their team win another gold. Team USA faced France in the last game, and it was a close battle.
Taurasi and her team beat France 67-66. A'ja Wilson was the leading scorer with 21 points, and she also had 13 rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Then, Copper and Kelsey Plum both had 12 points.
Team USA had another great run, and that victory marked the team's eighth gold medal in a row. The streak started back in 1996, and it lives on due to the 2024 win.
Phoenix's guard was a part of every Olympic run from 2004 to 2024, and because of that, she accomplished something special. Taurasi has the most medals out of all of Team USA's players.
The Mercry star won six medals, and all of them were gold. That is an impressive feat, and one of her former teammates is right behind her.
Sue Bird had a total of five medals, and all of them were gold. She played in the 2004 Olympic Games, and her last time with the team was in 2020. Teresa Edwards won five medals in her time, and four of them were gold. She was a part of the 1992 team that won bronze.
After those three, there are other legends who have won multiple medals. Lisa Leslie won four in her years with the team, and all of them were gold. Tamika Catchings and Sylvia Fowles are with Leslie, as they won gold four times. Then, there are others like Dawn Staley, Tina Charles and Griner won have three.
Taurasi was a key play for Team USA, and it will be a while before someone catches her record.
