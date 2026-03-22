Phoenix Finds International Talent In 2004
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and because of their poor performance, they ended up winning the WNBA Draft Lottery.
That was the first time the Mercury received the first pick of a draft, and they added a special player as a result. Phoenix drafted Diana Taurasi, and she had a successful rookie season. She became the first Mercury player to win Rookie of the Year, and she remains the only Phoenix player to do so.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 17-17, and on top of Taurasi, the Mercury added another star.
Mercury add an international All-Star
After the Cleveland Rockers folded, the team's players were a part of a dispersal draft. The first Rockers player drafted was Penny Taylor, and she is from Australia. She went on to have a strong first season with the Mercury, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Outside of Taylor, the Mercury had a few more international players. Jae Kingi-Cross came to Phoenix, and she was born in New Zealand. She played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), and she also represented Australia in the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.
Kingi-Cross started her career with the Detroit Shock, as she was drafted by them in 2001. She averaged 5.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. The skilled guard played 29 games that season, and she started in 17 of them. Then, after missing the 2002 and 2003 season, Kingi-Cross returned to the WNBA.
The guard started her season with the Shock, but she played for the Mercury later that year. She played 13 games, and she averaged 1.5 points and a rebound. She missed another season, but Kingi-Cross played for the San Antonio Silver Stars in her final season.
Kingi-Cross is a part of Mercury history, and outside of her and Taylor, Phoenix had another international player. Slobodanka Tuvic was still there, and she averaged 3.7 rebounds. She contributed in other ways, as she averaged 2.8 points, 1.1 blocks and an assist. Overall, she averaged 3.4 points and three rebounds in her seasons with the Mercury.
Phoenix was on the right track, and the 2004 season was a sign. The Mercury played well, and adding someone like Taylor played a huge factor in the team's success. International players were making an impact, and things would only get better.
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