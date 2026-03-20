Phoenix Moves The Ball In Taylor's Final Season
In 2016, the Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs for the fourth time in a row. They finished the season with a record of 16-18, and they faced the Indiana Fever in the first round. They beat the Fever 89-78, and Diana Taurasi had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block.
Phoenix had four more players who scored in double figures, and Taurasi and her teammates advanced. They beat the New York Liberty in the next round, and they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they were a solid playmaking team. They finished the season with a total of 571 assists. The leader in that area was none other than their All-Star guard.
Taurasi dished out 128 assists, and her season high happened in a game against the Connecticut Sun. She had nine assists, and the Mercury picked up their second win of the season.
Phoenix's star was known for her scoring, but as the 2016 season showed, she knew how to get her teammates involved. She was willing to do whatever it took to win, and if that meant dishing to her teammates, she was more than capable of doing it.
Taylor goes out on a good note
The All-Star was the only player who had at least 100 assists that year, but a few of her teammates came close. Penny Taylor was second on the list, and she dished out 89 assists. In what was her final season, the Mercury forward had some strong playmaking performances. For example, she had 10 assists against the Lynx. Phoenix lost that game, but Taylor's play kept her team in it.
Another All-Star was third in assists, as DeWanna Bonner had a total of 83 that year. Her best outing was against the Atlanta Dream, and she had seven assists.
Candice Dupree was next on the list, and she had 61 assists. She had her high against the Dream, and she had five assists in her team's win. Then, Lindsey Harding was fifth, and she had a total of 44 assists. She had five against the Washington Mystics, who she spent time with earlier in her career.
The Mercury had a nice season, and when they shared the ball, they were at their best.
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