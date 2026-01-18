How The Mercury Found Another Star In An Excellent Draft
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great draft picks, and in 2009, they found a special player. They drafted DeWanna Bonner, and she won a championship in her rookie season. She helped the team win another championship in 2014, and by that time, she was one of the team's starters.
When Bonner came to the Mercury, she was the Mercury's top reserve. She won Sixth Woman of the Year for three-consecutive seasons, and she became a starter in 2012. Her first year as a starter was a success, as she averaged a career-high 20.6 points.
The Mercury's decision to draft Bonner paid off, and in 2025, she returned to the team after starting the season with the Indiana Fever.
Bonner was a great pick, and after that, the Mercury did not have a first-round pick for the next two seasons. Then, the Mercury had the sixth pick of the 2012 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Samantha Prahalis.
Prahalis played well in her rookie season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. After a solid rookie season, she played eight games with the Mercury before she was waived. Then, she played for the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks after that.
Mercury add a star center
The Mercury struggled in 2012, and because of their struggles, they received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. They found a skilled center, and she played a role in the team's 2014 championship.
Phoenix drafted Brittney Griner, and she had an excellent rookie season. She made the All-Rookie Team, and she was joined by Elena Delle Donne, Alex Bentley, Kelsey Bone and Skylar Diggins.
Griner's final season with the Mercury was in 2024, and after that, she signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream. She received a warm welcome when the Dream traveled to Phoenix during the season.
After drafting Griner, the Mercury did not have a first-round pick the following year. However, they had one in 2015, and they ended up drafting Isabelle Harrison. Harrison missed her first season, but she played for Phoenix the following year. She averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds.
Harrison played for the San Antonio Stars the following year, and she played for the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky and the Liberty after that.
Phoenix had a first-round pick the following year, and the franchise drafted Courtney Williams. Williams played six games with the Mercury before she was traded to the Connecticut Sun.
The Mercury have found a number of great players, and while some of them had brief stints with the team, they are still a part of franchise history.
