Why Mercury's Prahalis Has Special Place In Ohio State's History
Samantha Prahalis was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury back in 2012. She was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she had a solid rookie season.
Prahalis averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She made the All-Rookie Team, and she was joined by Nneka Ogwumike, Glory Johnson, Tiffany Hayes and Riquna Williams.
Prahalis shines while Phoenix struggles
While Prahalis had a good year, the Mercury ended up struggling. They finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and they received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. They selected a center who would become of the franchise's best players.
Before joining the Mercury, Prahalis was putting up impressive numbers at Ohio State.
In her first year, Prahalis averaged 10.2 points, 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Her stats continued to improve, and in her final year, she averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Prahalis had some strong seasons, and because of her play, she is a part of Ohio State's all-time records. She is the school's leader in assists, as she had 901. She has a comfortable lead, as Jamie Lewis had 643 in her college years, and Kelsey Mitchell had 545.
The Mercury draft pick is ninth on Ohio State's field goal list, and she made 689. Players like Jantel Lavender and Katie Smith are ahead of her. Prahalis is also ninth in 3-pointers, as she made 190. Mitchell is the leader in this category, as she knocked down 497 shots from deep.
Prahalis made her share of free throws during her college years, as she made 442. Smith is the school's leader, as she made 708.
Phoenix's guard is in the top 10 of another category, as she is eighth in points. She scored 2,010 points in her four years, and Ohio State's leader is Mitchell. She scored 3,402 points before she became one of the Indiana Fever's key players.
Prahalis' rookie season was her best, and after her time in Phoenix, she played for the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Overall, the Mercury guard averaged 8.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in her WNBA career. She contributed at a time the Mercury needed it, and now, she has a place in the franchise's history.
