Examining Phoenix's Extensive Playoff History With Minnesota
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times in their history, and they faced some elite teams during that time.
The Mercury made the playoffs for the first time in 1997, and they faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat them, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals.
Since then, the Mercury and the Liberty have met four times in the playoffs.
Phoenix has met several teams over the years, and when it comes to the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury have met them eight times.
The Mercury and the Lynx met for the first time in 2011, and it was in the second round. Phoenix faced the Seattle Storm in the first round, and after beating them 2-1, the Mercury headed to Minnesota.
Minnesota swept Phoenix, and after that series, the franchise won its first championship. The Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream, and they won every game. That was the start of something special, as Minnesota won three more championships throughout the years.
A few years later, the Mercury and the Lynx met for a second time. The Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round, and they swept them. The Lynx beat the Storm, and they ran into a familiar face after that.
Minnesota won the series against Phoenix, and later on it led to another championship.
Mercury win it all after a dominant regular season
The Mercury had a special season in 2014, as they finished the year with a record of 29-5. They could not be stopped, and they went on an impressive playoff run during that time. They met the Lynx in the second round, and they were the only team that got a win against Phoenix. Minnesota beat Phoenix 82-77 in that game.
Despite that win, the Mercury won that series, and after sweeping the Chicago Sky, the franchise had its third championship.
After that win, the Mercury and the Lynx met in 2015. Minnesota beat Phoenix 2-0 in that series, and the Lynx won their fourth championship.
Since then, the Mercury and the Lynx have met four more times. The most recent matchup was in 2025, and the Mercury beat their rival 3-1. Minnesota gave Phoenix trouble during the regular season, but the playoffs were a different story. Phoenix played well, and players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas led the way.
The Mercury and the Lynx are great teams, and they will meet again in the near future.
