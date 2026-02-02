Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Gearing Up For Commissioner's Cup Games

The Phoenix Mercury finished 4-2 in their 2025 Commissioner's Cup games, and they can be even better this year.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is congratulated by head coach Nate Tibbetts after recording a triple-double against the Dallas Wings during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on July 7, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) is congratulated by head coach Nate Tibbetts after recording a triple-double against the Dallas Wings during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena on July 7, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2025 season, and now, they will look to do the same this year. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they reached the WNBA Finals. They faced the Las Vegas Aces in that round, and the Aces came out on top.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix has a talented team, and with players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, this team has what it takes to get back to the Finals.

The Mercury also have a chance to do something special before the playoffs, as they will have their Commissioner's Cup games.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fever beat the Lynx, bring home the Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever won last year's Commissioner's Cup, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx in a blowout. They joined teams like the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces, as teams that came out victorious.

Phoenix finished its Commissioner's Cup games with a record of 4-2. They beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks, but they lost to the Lynx and the Storm.

Fast forward to this season, and the Mercury have a chance to add their name to the list of winners. Phoenix will have its first Commissioner's Cup matchup on June 1, and they take on the Lynx. That will be a home, and right after that, the Mercury will take on the Storm. That is another Commissioner's Cup game, and it will be on the road.

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots over Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix will be on the road for its next two games, as the Mercury will face the Portland Fire and the Valkyries. Those will be Commissioner's Cup matchups as well. Then, the Mercury will have three more games, and they will take on the Dallas Wings, the Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury played well in their tournament games, but teams like the Storm and the Lynx played better. Minnesota was 5-1 in its games, and Seattle was 4-2. The Storm and the Mercury had identical records, but Seattle had a better point differential.

The Commissioner's Cup is an exciting event, and the Mercury have a legitimate shot at winning it. They will have some competition, as teams like the Aces and Lynx will try to win their second, but if Phoenix's stars are playing well, the team can place its name in the history books.

