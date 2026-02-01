Mercury And Valkyries Ready To Compete

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Golden State Valkyries made their debut in 2025, and the Phoenix Mercury were one of the teams that beat them.

Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) controls the ball between Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (14) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) controls the ball between Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (14) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries were one of the teams the Phoenix Mercury swept last season, and while the Mercury beat them, the Valkyries gave some teams trouble.

Golden State finished the season with a record of 23-21, and it led to a playoff appearance. The Valkyries were a surprise last season, and Natalie Nakase, the 2025 Coach of the Year, led the way.

Despite playing at a high level, the Valkyries could not beat the Mercury, and the series between these two teams began with a game in Phoenix.

Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) looks to shoot against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mercury's Held has a big game

The Mercury hosted the Valkyries, and they beat them 86-77. Lexi Held was the Mercury's top scorer, and she had a career-high 24 points. She also had two assists and a steal. Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Satou Sabally had 19 points.

After that first game, the Mercury were on the road for the second. They picked up a close win over the Valkyries, and Alyssa Thomas's free throw was the reason. She made a crucial one with a second left, and Phoenix won 78-77. DeWanna Bonner, who had recently joined the team, had a double-double off the bench. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) attempts a layup against Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Phoenix won the next two meetings, and Bonner and her teammates pulled off the sweep.

This year, the Valkyries will try to have an even better season. They will put up a fight against the Mercury, and they have a chance to pick up an early win. These teams will meet in May, and Phoenix will be on the road. Then, they will meet two more times, and the second will be a Commissioner's Cup game. After that, the Mercury will host the Valkyries later that month, and depending on the outcome of the first two games, Phoenix can get another sweep.

The Western Conference is getting better, and the Mercury remain one of the top teams. They reached the WNBA Finals last season, and the Las Vegas Aces beat them. The Aces won their third championship, and they are trying to get another. However, teams like the Mercury, the Minnesota Lynx and potentially the Valkyries will stand in their way.

Golden State and Phoenix will be ready to go, and chances are, the series between these two teams will be competitive.

