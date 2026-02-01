Mercury And Valkyries Ready To Compete
The Golden State Valkyries were one of the teams the Phoenix Mercury swept last season, and while the Mercury beat them, the Valkyries gave some teams trouble.
Golden State finished the season with a record of 23-21, and it led to a playoff appearance. The Valkyries were a surprise last season, and Natalie Nakase, the 2025 Coach of the Year, led the way.
Despite playing at a high level, the Valkyries could not beat the Mercury, and the series between these two teams began with a game in Phoenix.
Mercury's Held has a big game
The Mercury hosted the Valkyries, and they beat them 86-77. Lexi Held was the Mercury's top scorer, and she had a career-high 24 points. She also had two assists and a steal. Phoenix had one other player who scored in double figures, as Satou Sabally had 19 points.
After that first game, the Mercury were on the road for the second. They picked up a close win over the Valkyries, and Alyssa Thomas's free throw was the reason. She made a crucial one with a second left, and Phoenix won 78-77. DeWanna Bonner, who had recently joined the team, had a double-double off the bench. She had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Phoenix won the next two meetings, and Bonner and her teammates pulled off the sweep.
This year, the Valkyries will try to have an even better season. They will put up a fight against the Mercury, and they have a chance to pick up an early win. These teams will meet in May, and Phoenix will be on the road. Then, they will meet two more times, and the second will be a Commissioner's Cup game. After that, the Mercury will host the Valkyries later that month, and depending on the outcome of the first two games, Phoenix can get another sweep.
The Western Conference is getting better, and the Mercury remain one of the top teams. They reached the WNBA Finals last season, and the Las Vegas Aces beat them. The Aces won their third championship, and they are trying to get another. However, teams like the Mercury, the Minnesota Lynx and potentially the Valkyries will stand in their way.
Golden State and Phoenix will be ready to go, and chances are, the series between these two teams will be competitive.
