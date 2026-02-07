Phoenix Gearing Up For Series With New Conference Rival
The Phoenix Mercury have a rich history, and they are still going strong. They were one of the teams involved in the WNBA's first season, and they were joined by the Charlotte Sting, the Houston Comets and more.
Since then, the league has changed, and teams are no longer playing. The Comets and the Sting folded, and in Houston's case, it was after the franchise's 2008 season. The Sting folded after the 2006 season.
On the other hand, there have been teams that entered the league after the inaugural season. The Washington Mystics entered the league in 1998, and they were joined by the Detroit Shock. The Minnesota Lynx made their debut in 1999, and the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm came into the league in 2000.
Portland Fire ready to compete
Today, there are teams joining the league, and they will make their debut this season. The Portland Fire are preparing for the season, and they want to start things off on a good note.
Portland will face some tough teams during the season, and Phoenix is one of them. The Fire and the Mercury will meet three times this season, and the first is a home game for the new team.
The Fire will host the Mercury in a Commissioner's Cup game. With Portland being one of the new teams, this matchup would be a chance to build some momentum and get a win during the tournament. However, it will be a challenge, as the Mercury are an established contender. Regardless, the Fire have a chance to secure a win.
After that meeting, the Mercury will host the Fire in August. The Mercury were a strong home team last season, as they had a record of 15-7 on their home floor. They can do the same this season, and the Fire may have a hard time getting a win.
Once that game is over, the Mercury and the Fire will face each other one last time. The Fire will be home for that one, and depending on the previous games, the Mercury can take the series.
Phoenix is still one of the best teams in the league, and they have a chance to win one of their season series. Portland is new to the league, and regardless of the outcome, this is an opportunity to go toe-to-toe with an elite team.
