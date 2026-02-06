Why Phoenix's Series With Dallas Ended In A Tie
The 2019 Phoenix Mercury had some tough games against Western Conference teams, and they lost some of them. The Mercury lost their season series against the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx, and one of them was a sweep. The Lynx beat them 3-0, and the Aces beat them 2-1.
Phoenix had a competitive series against another conference rival, and it ended on an interesting note. The Mercury faced the Dallas Wings, and that series started with a loss. The Wings beat the Mercury 69-54, and Leilani Mitchell was Phoenix's leading scorer.
The Mercury struggled in that game, and Mitchel finished the game with 12 points. She also had two assists, two steals and a rebound. She gave the Mercury a boost off the bench, but it was not enough to get the win.
Outside of Mitchell, there were two players who scored at least 10 points. Essence Carson and Brittney Griner both had 11 points, and in the All-Star center's case, she had five rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal. Carson had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury shot poorly in that game, as they shot 30 percent from 3-point range. Overall, they shot 25 percent. Mitchell and her teammates had one thing going for them, as they 86 percent from the free-throw line.
Phoenix recovered in the next game, as the Mercury beat the Wings 69-64. Griner was the top scorer, and she had 23 points. She also had seven rebounds and a block. Carson and Camille Little had nice games, as they both had 11 points. Carson had five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Little finished with six rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
DeWanna Bonner was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10 points. She also had eight rebounds and four assists in that outing.
Mercury take 2-1 lead
The Mercury were on the board, and they would take the lead in the third game. They beat the Wings 70-66, and Griner was the star. She had 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Then, Bonner had 14 points and Mitchell had 13.
Dallas responded with a win in the last game, as Arike Ogunbowale and her team beat the Mercury 80-77. Mitchell was the leading scorer for Phoenix, and she had 23 points.
That series ended in a tie, and in what was a difficult season for the Wings, that was one of the positives. They finished the season with a record of 10-24, and later on, they drafted Satou Sabally. Dallas gave Phoenix a run for its money, and the Wings added to their win total in the process.
