Phoenix Gets Revenge, Defeats A Contender In 2017
The Phoenix Mercury competed against some exceptional teams in 2017, and while they lost to some, they beat others.
One of the teams that beat the Mercury was an Eastern Conference contender, and they set the tone with wins in the first two games.
Mercury's star guard goes off
The Connecticut Sun had a stellar season, and they started the series with a close win over the Mercury. They beat them 93-92, and Diana Taurasi had a huge game. She had 33 points, and she also had a rebound, an assist, a steal and a block.
Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Leilani Mitchell had 17 points off the bench, Camille Little had 13 points and Monique Currie had 10.
Connecticut had six players who scored in double figures, and the top scorer was Jonquel Jones. She had 19 points, and future Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was right behind her with 18 points. Shekinna Stricklen was another player who scored in double figures, and she also made some clutch free throws that helped her team get the win.
The Sun hosted the Mercury in the first game, and the second game was in Connecticut as well. That game was a blowout, and Thomas and her teammates beat Phoenix 94-66.
Brittney Griner was the top performer in that game, and she had 18 points. The Mercury had one other player who scored in double figures, as Currie had 12. Connecticut controlled the game, and all five starters had 10 or more points.
The Mercury were on the ropes, and the Sun were on the verge of a sweep when they came to Phoenix. Then, the Mercury responded with a blowout win of their own. They beat the Sun 86-66, and Griner's all-around performance helped them do so.
Griner had 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She was the team's leader in each category, and the Mercury reaped the benefits. The Mercury had two more players who scored in double digits, as Taurasi had 15 points and Yvonne Turner had 13.
Connecticut won the series 2-1, and later on, Thomas and her teammates finished the season with a record of 21-13. Then, when it came to the playoffs, the Mercury beat them 88-83. The Sun had a strong season, and while they won the season series, the Mercury got revenge later on.
