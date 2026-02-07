Why The Mercury Lost To An Eastern Conference Contender
The Phoenix Mercury were fighting through the 2019 season, and they won some of their season series in the process.
They beat a few Eastern Conference teams, but they ran into a contender during that time. The Connecticut Sun were on a mission, and in 2019, they finished the season with a record of 23-11. They were second in the Eastern Conference, and the only team ahead of them was the Washington Mystics.
Connecticut had a talented roster, and one of those players has ties to the Mercury. That player played a significant role in the team's success, and in the first game against the Mercury, she helped the Sun get the 79-64 win.
Future Mercury star leads Sun to victory
Alyssa Thomas played for Connecticut, and she was the team's leading scorer. She had 20 points, and she also had 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Sun won with a balanced effort, as they had five more players who scored in double figures.
As far as the Mercury, DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner led the way. Bonner had 20 points and eight rebounds. Griner had 10 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Phoenix did not have any other players who scored in double figures, and Connecticut took advantage.
Connecticut hosted Phoenix in the first game, and the second meeting was the same. The Mercury were on the road, and they could not get the win. The Sun beat them 68-62, and Jonquel Jones was the leading scorer.
Jones had 15 points, Courtney Willams, who started her WNBA career with the Mercury had 14, Shekinna Stricklen had 12 and Jasmine Thomas had 10.
The Mercury were led by Bonner, and she had a double-double. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in that outing. She also had four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Leilani Mitchell was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points. She also had five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks. It was an all-around game, but it was not enough to get her team the win. Then, outside of Bonner and Mitchell, Camille Little was the last player to score in double figures. She had 10 points, and she had three rebounds and a steal in the process.
Phoenix came up short in that game, and after losing the third one, the Mercury lost the series. Connecticut was a strong team, and while Phoenix played well, the Sun were too much for the Mercury that year.
