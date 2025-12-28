Mercury's Gilbreath-Butler And More Defend The Pac-12
The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has had some exceptional defenders attached to it. For example, the last player to win it was Cameron Brink. Brink attended Stanford, and she won the award three times in a row. The first time she won was in 2022, and she followed up with wins in 2023 and 2024. Overall, she averaged 3.1 blocks in her college years, and in her final season, she averaged 3.7.
Brink is now in the WNBA, and she has shown her defensive abilities. She dealt with an ACL injury in her rookie season, and she eventually returned this year. In her rookie season, she averaged 2.3 blocks.
Before Brink, there were some other defensive specialists who took home the award. One that comes to mind is Briann January, and she won the award in 2008 and 2009. She averaged 2.2 steals in 2008, and she averaged 2.1 steals in 2009.
January's defense leads to a championship
January started her career with the Indiana Fever, as they drafted her with the sixth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. She played with them for nine seasons, and she won a championship with them.
After her years with the Fever, she joined the Phoenix Mercury. They acquired her in a trade with Indiana, and she played two seasons with them. January's defense was her strength, and when she came to the WNBA, she made five All-Defensive First Teams and two All-Defensive Second Teams.
Briana Gilbreath-Butler won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award after January, and she shared the award with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.
Gilbreath-Butler was drafted by the Washington Mystics, but she started her career with the Mercury. In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged seven points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. When it comes to the year she won the Pac-12 award, she averaged 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.
There have been other players who have won the award, as Chiney Ogwumike won it three years in a row. Then, Ruth Hamblin, Gabriella Hanson, Jordin Canada and others came before Brink.
Defense wins championships, and having specialists like the players who won this award puts a contender in a great position. January's championship with Indiana is a great example, and there are others who have done the same.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players and their college achievements when you click right here!