Mercury Face Western Conference Rival, Lose In Overtime
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19, after losing the last four games of the season. They lost to the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces during that stretch.
Despite that streak, the Mercury made it to the playoffs, and they faced the Sky. In what was a single-elimination game, Chicago beat Phoenix 105-76.
That year was not the Mercury's best season, but they still managed to add a playoff appearance to their legacy. Phoenix had some tough games that season, and one of the toughest was against the Aces.
Phoenix met Las Vegas three times that season, and the Aces won the series 2-1. The Mercury won the first game, as they beat the Aces 86-84.
The Mercury starters were excellent in that game, as all of them scored in double figures. Essence Carson was the leading scorer, as she had 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Brittney Griner and Yvonne Turner both had 18 points. They also had double-doubles as Griner had 12 rebounds and Turner had 10 assists.
Briann January had 16 points, and she also had three assists and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had a double-double of her own, as she had 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four assists, three blocks and a steal.
Mercury have a battle with the Aces
Phoenix started that series with a win, but the Mercury had their toughest game in the second game. The Mercury were on the road in the second game, and the Aces beat them 84-79. This game went into overtime, and in that period, the Aces outscored the Mercury 11-6.
Bonner and Griner had big games, as they both had 24 points. Bonner also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Griner had five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Leilani Mitchell played well in that game, as she had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds.
That game was a battle, as the Aces had four starters who scored in double figures. Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson both had 19 points, Kayla McBride had 11 points and Kelsey Plum had 10. Then, Dearica Hamby had 10 points off the bench.
Las Vegas went on to win the final game of the series, as the Aces 98-89. So, the Aces won 2-1, and they gave the Mercury their first and only overtime game that season. The Mercury fought, and while things did not go in their favor, they still became a playoff team in the end.
