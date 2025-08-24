Phoenix Mercury Rookies Set New League Record
In Friday night's win against the Golden State Valkyries, Monique Akoa Makani led the team with 18 points and hit four of her six three-point attempts on the night. Not only did it help her team secure the win, but it also set a new WNBA record: the Phoenix Mercury became the first team in league history to have four rookies hit four or more threes in a game.
Fellow first-year WNBA hoopers Kitija Laksa (June 11th, vs the Dallas Wings), (June 5th, vs Golden State), and Kathryn Westbeld (July 14th, also vs the Valkyries) are the other Mercury rookies to knock down four threes in a night this year. For whatever reason, the Mercury's rookie class has been especially locked in against the league's newest expansion team, who Phoenix swept in their season series this year.
Mercury Stars
Last offseason, the Mercury acquired two big stars, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally, to play next to last year's leading scorer, Kahleah Copper. Most analysts figured the team's lineup lacked the depth and talent to compete in the playoffs, especially as the front office filled out the roster with players relatively unknown to most WNBA fans. The team was also going to be unusually reliant on rookies for a team in win-now mode.
But, while Phoenix has four first-year players who have received regular playing time throughout the season, they aren't ordinary rookies. Nick U'Ren and the front office may have signed players new to the W, but they aren't fresh out of college and new to professional ball - Akoa Makani, Held, Westbeld, and Laksa are 24, 25, 29, and 29, respectively, and they all have multiple years of pro ball under their belts.
The WNBA is the toughest league in the world, but their pro experience has made the transition easier. Never was that more apparent than the beginning of the season, when a team carrying just two players from the previous year's roster and missing 2024's leading scorer due to injury won six of their first 10 games with two, and sometimes even three, rookies in their starting lineup.
The Mercury's entire rookie class showed up ready to contribute from day one, and all of the rookies still with the team have had value on both ends of the floor. But perhaps, most importantly, they're all legitimate threats with their jumper, allowing them to fit next to the Big Three of Copper, Sabally, and Thomas.
The rooks are a big part of why the Mercury have exceeded expectations this season and are in the league's top four a year before most figured they would be. And if they make a playoff run, they'll be a big part of that too.
