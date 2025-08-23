Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Get Hot From 3, Sweep Season Series With Valkyries

The Phoenix Mercury bounced back from a tough loss in Vegas and swept the season series against the Golden State Valkyries behind hot three-point shooting and an Alyssa Thomas triple-double.

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots over Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots over Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury bounced back from their lowest-scoring game of the season and rode hot three-point shooting to a much-needed win against the Golden State Valkyries with less than 24 hours of rest between games. The Mercury closed out their season series with Golden State having won all four contests, and they'll now have three days off to rest and recuperate.

Phoenix got some good news shortly before tip-off, as Kahleah Copper,previously listed as "questionable" for the game, suited up and started the game. Monique Akoa Makani led the team in scoring, with a hyper-efficient 18 points on nine field goal attempts, and Alyssa Thomas dropped yet another triple-double, tying her career high in assists (and breaking the Mercury single-game record) with 16, along with 13 points and 12 boards.

A photo of Sami Whitcomb defending Veronica Burton
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) drives on Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

1st quarter

Phoenix came into the game with tired legs, while the Valkyries hadn't played since Tuesday's loss to the Mercury, and they came out with energy. They were hunting threes early and knocked down shots from the outside on their first two possessions of the game before missing a couple of other clean looks from outside.

The Mercury defense locked in, though, holding the visitors scoreless for over five minutes during an 11-0 run. Golden State capitalized on two Phoenix turnovers to get some easy fast break buckets, then Laeticia Amihere missed a clean look near the rim that would have tied the game just before the buzzer. Phoenix led 17-15 after the first and had gone 4-for-10 from three (40%), compared to shooting just 6-for-16 (37.5%) from the field overall.

A photo of Natasha Mack defending Laeticia Amiher
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) drives on Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

2nd quarter

Natasha Mack made an impressive block on a shot from Amihere after an isolation attempt, but went down hard and had to leave the game. She appeared to tweak her ankle when she landed.

Phoenix started to build a lead after hitting threes on three consecutive plays -- two by Akoa Makani and one by DeWanna Bonner -- gave them an eight-point edge.

Mack checked back in the game, surely a relief for Mercury fans in attendance. The Valkyries cut into the deficit, but a Thomas midrange jumper, an Akoa Makani pull-up three out of a crossover (she was 3-for-3) put the home team back in control.

The Mercury led 41-31 at halftime and had momentum firmly on their side. They shot even better from deep in the second quarter (4-for-7, with three of the makes coming from Akoa Makani). Golden State had hit just 20% of their threes and 36.4% of their shots overall. Janelle Salaün (6-for-7) was the only Valkyrie to hit at least half of her shots in the first half.

Akoa Makani had 11 off perfect shooting, already locking up her first double-digit scoring night in the month of August. Thomas had seven points, five boards, and seven assists.

A photo of Monique Akoa Makani driving the ball
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) drives on Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

3rd quarter

The Mercury struggled with turnovers early in the third and let the Valkyries back in the game. After an errant pass from Satou Sabally got picked off, the Phoenix lead was down to just 45-43. DeWanna Bonner got to work for the Mercury, though, hitting a three and setting up Kathryn Westbeld for an open three as the Mercury ignited a 17-6 run.

There was more misfortune for a Valkyries team that was already dealing with several injuries. Tiffany Hayes attempted to intercept a cross-court pass and ran right into Kahleah Copper, who was midair. Copper landed on Hayes, who went down hurt. She would not re-enter the game.

The Mercury took a 67-54 lead into the fourth. Thomas was already just one rebound away from yet another triple-double.

A photo of Alyssa Thomas driving the ball
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives on Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Fourth quarter

AT quickly snatched the rebound that gave her her sixth triple-double of the season, matching her best mark for a season, set back in 2023. Phoenix forced an airball and a shot clock violation in a short span, all while attacking the paint in transition on the other end.

Phoenix pushed the lead all the way up to 81-62 with two minutes left, then subbed out all of the starters. Golden State ended the game on a 10-0 run, but it was too little, too late. The Mercury held on to win 81-72.

A photo of DeWanna Bonner celebrating a three
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Phoenix Mercury reacts after forward DeWanna Bonner (14) scores against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury shot an excellent 14-for-32 from three (43.8%) for the night, while the Valkyries hit just eight of 31 (25.8%). Despite turning the ball over 13 times and forcing just six on the other end, the Mercury were in complete control down the stretch and ultimately coasted to the win.

"I think today was a pride game," said Alyssa Thomas after the win. "We didn't play the way we wanted to last night. We win games when we share the ball, when we take the easy shots, and when we play together."

Copper played 28 minutes after missing the end of the previous game due to her rib injury. Bonner chipped in 14 points on four made threes off the bench. The Valkyries were led by 15 points from Salaün. Veronica Burton was the only other member of the team to hit double digits.

The win moved the Mercury to 22-14, the same record as the New York Liberty. Their next game will be on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Sparks.

