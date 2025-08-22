Will Mercury Be Without Key Piece Vs Valkyries?
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper suffered a rib injury in last night's road loss to the Las Vegas Aces when she collided with A'ja Wilson as she fought through a screen on defense. She remained out for the rest of the game. According to Underdog WNBA (via Desert Wave Media) on X, Copper has been listed as "questionable" for tonight's home game.
The "questionable" designation typically gives players about a 50% chance of suiting up for the game. It may very well come down to a game-time decision for Copper head coach Nate Tibbetts. If they're forced to play without her, or if she plays but is limited by her injury, it would be a tough blow for a Mercury team that just slid down the standings.
Copper has been one of the team's most effective offensive weapons this season, and has really been rounding into form after an injury kept her out for a long stretch to begin the season. Her explosiveness is starting to come back, and she's been effective attacking the rim. She's also been showcasing her improved three-point shot -- Copper, though known for her ability to attack the rim off the bounce and hit midrange pull-ups in rhythm, has shot better than 40% from deep this year, on pretty good volume (just under five attempts a game).
Copper's Status
Her ability to space the floor is invaluable for a team build around the interior game of Alyssa Thomas and she's put in some strong performances lately, most notably leading the team in scoring against tonight's opponent last time they matched up. Copper had averaged 19 points a game and hit nine of 22 threes over her previous three games before last night's game against the Aces, where an injury cut her night short.
What is Next?
If she's unable to play, Tibbetts will have to adjust the team's rotation yet again, and may use more than one player to fill in for Copper, expanding what is normally an eight-player rotation. Lexi Held is the most likely to get added to the rotation, but Kitija Laksa may get a shot as well. Sami Whitcomb, one of the team's deadliest shooters when she gets hot, would probably be the player to take her spot in the starting lineup.
It's a tough break for the Mercury. The team had just gotten fully healthy for the first time all season, but now their two starting guards, Copper and Monique Akoa Makani, are both banged up. They'll need them both at full strength if they hope to make a deep playoff run.