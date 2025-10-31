How The 2007 Dispersal Draft Helped The Mercury Make History
The WNBA has been around since 1997, and the Phoenix Mercury were there for the league's first season. There were eight teams in the league at that time, and the Mercury played alongside teams like the Charlotte Sting and the Houston Comets.
Since the inaugural season, teams have come and gone. Teams folded, teams relocated and in the Mercury's case, things have not changed. When a team folds, the WNBA has a dispersal draft. It has been some years since the league had one of these drafts, and with the way the league is expanding, the 2010 dispersal draft will probably be the last.
The WNBA's popularity is rising, and a team like the Toronto Tempo should see great success. The Golden State Valkyries set the tone, and now the teams that come after them can be just as popular.
When it comes to dispersal drafts, the Mercury have selected multiple players. They drafted Sequoia Holmes in the 2009 draft, and in the one before that, they selected a player who won two championships with them.
Kelly Mazzante was the fifth pick of the 2007 dispersal draft, as she played for the Sting. The Sting folded after their 2006 season, and their players moved to different teams.
While Mazzante was their selection, there were other Mercury ties in that draft. Monique Currie was the first pick, and the Chicago Sky picked her up. She played for Phoenix in 2015.
Mercury add another piece
Tangela Smith was the second pick, and she went to the Minnesota Lynx. However, she did not suit up for them, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade later on. They sent Lindsey Harding, who they drafted with the first pick, to Minnesota in exchange for Smith.
Mazzante and Smith played a role in the team's first championship. The former Penn State star was a reserve for the Mercury, and she played in 34 games that year. She averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists that year. Phoenix went on a deep playoff run that year, and it led to a series against the Detroit Shock. They beat the Shock, and they made history by winning their first championship.
In 2009, the Mercury won another title, as they beat the Indiana Fever. Mazzante was once again a reserve, and she played a role in the team's victory.
After the 2009 season, Mazzante missed the following year due to injury. However, she returned in 2011, and she spent some time with the Atlanta Dream. Mazzante's years with the Mercury were special, and in that time, she solidifed her place in the team's history.
Please follow us on X to read more about players the Mercury acquired in dispersal drafts when you click right here!