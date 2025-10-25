How The 2007 Mercury Roster Made History
The Phoenix Mercury have been a strong team from the beginning, but even great teams have low moments. The Mercury were a playoff team in the early years, as they made the postseason three times in their first four seasons.
After their 2000 run, they struggled and missed the playoffs on a regular basis. They reached the postseason in 2007, and instead of running into an early exit, they made history.
Mercury shock the Shock
The Mercury won their first championship that year, and they defeated the Detroit Shock to do it. The Shock had two championships by then, as they won their first in 2003. Then, they won in 2006, and they beat the Sacramento Monarchs to make it happen.
Phoenix ruined Detroit's chances of repeating, and it was due to a close series. The Mercury won 3-2 despite losing the first game of the series. Phoenix fought through adversity, and it led to history.
That year's Mercury team will be remembered for years to come, as some great players contributed to the win.
For starters, the Mercury had Diana Taurasi, who they drafted back in 2004. She was off to a great start in her career, and winning a championship added to her legacy. They also had Penny Taylor, who they picked up the same year in a dispersal draft.
The Mercury also had Cappie Pondexter, and she was in her second season. She had a successful rookie year. She had an exceptional playoff run, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter, Taurasi and Taylor all contributed to the team's success, and they also had Kelly Miller, Tangela Smith, Kelly Mazzante and others.
Phoenix acquired Miller in a deal with the Indiana Fever before the 2006 season. She contributed to the Mercury right away, as she averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal in her first year. She had another solid season in 2007, and she helped them win it all.
The Mercury added Smith when they made a deal during the 2007 WNBA Draft. Phoenix had the first pick of that year's draft, and it was used to draft Lindsey Harding. However, they did not keep Harding as they quickly moved her to the Minnesota Lynx for Smith. The Mercury added another veteran in Smith, and in the end, it paid off.
Winning a championship is hard, but the 2007 Mercury team added their name to the history books. They won it all, and they paved the way for Phoenix teams that came after them.
