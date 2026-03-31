Mercury Great Becomes A Starter, Gets Team To The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury made history in 2009, as they won their second championship. They beat the Indiana Fever, and players like Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor helped them achieve that feat.

Taylor missed the 2008 season, but she returned the following year, and she helped the team as a reserve. She played 14 games, and she averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Chicago Sky guard Epiphanny Prince (10) against Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix did well in its 2010 season, as Taylor and her teammates finished the season with a record of 15-19. Their last month impacted their record, as they went on two losing streaks. They lost four games in a row, as teams like the Fever and the Chicago Sky beat them. The Mercury snapped that losing streak, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 90-84.

After that, the Mercury lost their last two games of the season, as the Seattle Storm and the San Antonio Silver Stars beat them.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite their losses, the Mercury had a decent year. This roster was similar to 2009, as there was only one international player. Taylor was there, and she averaged 15.9 points, five assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She returned to the starting lineup, and she played 32 games.

Taylor received three points in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and more players with Mercury ties were ahead of her. Tina Charles, who would play for Phoenix years later, received 19 points. Then, Cappie Pondexter and Taurasi were involved as well.

Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Nakia Sanford (left), forward Penny Taylor (13), guard Diana Taurasi (3) and forward Candice Dupree (4) sit on the bench during the game against the Washington Mystics during the second half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Pondexter helped the Mercury win their first two championships, and after that, she was involved in a trade. She went to the New York Liberty, and she had a massive season. She came in third, and her former backcourt running mate was right behind her.

Mercury take on tough West rivals during the playoffs

When it came to the playoffs, Taylor averaged 14.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and two steals. The Mercury faced the Silver Stars and the Storm during that run, and Seattle eliminated them. Then, the Storm reached the WNBA Finals, and they beat the Atlanta Dream.

Taylor's best game during that run was a 20-point game against the Silver Stars. Phoenix won that game, and the All-Star forward and her teammates set the tone in that series. Taylor continued to contribute, and she was representing all of the international players who came before her.

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