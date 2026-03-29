Phoenix Defends During Difficult Year

The 2023 season was not one of the Phoenix Mercury's best. They struggled throughout the season, and their playoff streak came to an end. Before that, Phoenix made the playoffs every year since 2013, which was the year that Brittney Griner made her debut. The Mercury drafted her with the first pick of that year's draft, and she became a star.

Phoenix played the 2022 season without Griner, but in 2023, the All-Star center returned. That was a positive, and on top of that, the Mercury did well in certain areas. When it came to steals, the Mercury had a total of 228 steals, and some players flourished on the defensive end.

Mercury add some new faces

Moriah Jefferson was the team's leader, and she had 43 steals during the season. She had five steals against the Los Angeles Sparks, and that was one of the Mercury's wins. They beat the Sparks 78-72, and that was their fourth win of the season.

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Moriah Jefferson (8) controls the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jefferson was one of the Mercury's new players, and she signed a deal with them before the start of the season. She averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, two rebounds and 1.1 steals. Her performance against the Sparks tied her career high, as she had five steals in her rookie season. She was playing for the San Antonio Stars at that time, and her efforts helped the Stars get a win.

Phoenix's new addition led the way, and Brianna Turner was behind her. She had 39 steals, and she had five steals against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury lost that game, and they dropped to 2-11.

May 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) reach for a rebound in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michaela Onyenwere was third in steals, and she had a total of 30. Like Jefferson, Onyenwere was a new addition. The Mercury acquired her in a trade, and she went on to have a nice season. As far as steals, she had three against the Washington Mystics. Phoenix lost that game, but Onyenwere had a big game. She had 20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) shoots against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The next player on the list was Sug Sutton, and she had 27 steals. Then, Sophie Cunningham was fifth, and she had 20. Sutton had three steals against the Mystics, and Cunningham had two against the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix had a difficult year, but having players like Jefferson and Onyenwere helped the team do well on the defensive end.

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